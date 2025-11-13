Bishops Blast 'Indiscriminate' Mass Deportations in US

US Catholic bishops rebuked the Trump administration's aggressive immigration tactics in a rare group statement on Wednesday, reports the Washington Post . The statement, adopted by a 216-5 vote at their annual meeting, said the bishops "oppose the indiscriminate mass deportation of people" and "pray for an end to dehumanizing rhetoric and violence, whether directed at immigrants or at law enforcement." The bishops rarely issue such statements—called a "special pastoral message"—with the last coming 12 years ago, per Axios .

The message called for "meaningful immigration reform" but also highlighted the hardships faced by today's migrants, including the "arbitrary" loss of their legal status, harsh detention conditions, and pervasive fear in daily life. Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich, whose city has seen a large federal presence amid the crackdown, pushed for the message to explicitly oppose mass deportations. The bishops also unveiled "You Are Not Alone," a national initiative encouraging Catholics to provide direct support and solidarity to immigrants.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded by emphasizing President Trump's promise to crack down on illegal immigration as a candidate, adding, "He is keeping his promise to the American people." The administration has deported 400,000 people this year, with 60,000 more detained—the crackdown at times sweeping up legal residents. The bishops' move comes amid growing division among US Catholics—as a whole, most Catholics voted for the president, but 58% of Hispanic Catholics backed Kamala Harris.