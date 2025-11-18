It's a Rarity for Trump: 'Political Physics'

On the day of the House vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files, there's an unmistakable theme in coverage in major outlets that President Trump will not enjoy. A slew of stories suggest that the president's once all-powerful grip on his party is slipping. Coverage:

Politico runs through "7 signs Trump is losing his groove," as the headline puts it. Among them: Republicans refused to back down on the Epstein vote, the GOP in Indiana defied him on redistricting, the Supreme Court seems poised to overrule him on tariffs, and his pressure on the Senate to scrap the filibuster went nowhere.