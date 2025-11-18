Before Epstein Vote, Johnson Shifts and MTG Vents

The House remains on track to vote for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files Tuesday afternoon, reports NBC News. The drama over whether it will pass is gone, especially after President Trump reversed himself and gave the measure his blessing, with Axios reporting that even House speaker Mike Johnson will vote in favor. It's a "remarkable pivot" for Johnson, who has steadfastly opposed the release of the files for months, the outlet notes. Johnson's own reversal comes less than 48 hours after Trump's. The speaker announced his shift at a meeting of the GOP conference Tuesday morning.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, meanwhile, one of the four Republican to initially buck her party on the proposal, spoke Tuesday ahead of the vote and addressed Trump's recent criticism of her, per the Hill.
- "I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free," Greene said. "I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I've never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies and for America First, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition."
- Even after the House vote, the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, but pressure is growing there, too, reports the Washington Post.