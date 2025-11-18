Before Epstein Vote, Johnson Shifts and MTG Vents

The House remains on track to vote for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files Tuesday afternoon, reports NBC News. The drama over whether it will pass is gone, especially after President Trump reversed himself and gave the measure his blessing, with Axios reporting that even House speaker Mike Johnson will vote in favor. It's a "remarkable pivot" for Johnson, who has steadfastly opposed the release of the files for months, the outlet notes. Johnson's own reversal comes less than 48 hours after Trump's. The speaker announced his shift at a meeting of the GOP conference Tuesday morning.