Seth Meyers Responds to Trump's Call for His Firing

Seth Meyers spent some time considering what he's done now to set off President Trump, who again called for the Late Night host's firing over the weekend, and he came up with an answer: "It was the catapults again." Speaking on Monday's show, Meyers noted the president initially attacked him on Nov. 1, following a segment in which the comedian poked fun at Trump's focus on catapults on aircraft carriers . Meyers added that Saturday's post from Trump referenced a show "last night," but there wasn't a new episode of Late Night on Friday. Instead, NBC aired a rerun of an earlier episode—the same one mentioning the catapults.

"With respect, Mr. President, you can't get mad a second time for the same thing when it's in a repeat," Meyers said, per USA Today. Pulling out a Friends reference, he added, "That would be like Rachel getting mad at Ross for cheating on her every time someone watched that episode on streaming." Meyers also took a jab at the phrasing of Trump's complaint that Meyers "was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage." "I 'was viewed'? By who? Was it you who viewed me? And did you view me exhibiting an uncontrollable rage, or did viewing me send you into an uncontrollable rage? I'm only asking because I want to be helpful," he said.

Trump has targeted Meyers multiple times, including shortly after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension. On Saturday, Trump said Meyers had "an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome" and should be fired immediately. Meyers joked that he "deeply appreciated this thoughtful piece of fan mail," adding that he likes to "handle these situations the way you handle an angry driver who honks and flips you off on the highway: You just ignore them." Per Deadline, he then joked that Trump was "really bringing the country together" since "I finally have something in common with Marjorie Taylor Greene."