Orthodox Christianity, the smallest of America's three main Christian branches, is undergoing an unexpected surge in popularity, particularly among young men drawn to its demanding rituals and traditionalist values. Priests across the country report record attendance, forcing parishes to brainstorm on how to handle the influx, per the New York Times . This wave is notable for its demographic skew: Orthodox Christians in the US are now younger and more male than other major Christian groups, with more than 60% of adherents being men and about a quarter under the age of 30, per Pew Research Center data.

Many of these new arrivals cite a desire for what they see as a more rigorous, masculine form of faith, one that emphasizes discipline and sacrifice. Influencers on YouTube and other social media portals have played a role in spreading the faith's appeal, often framing Orthodoxy as an antidote to what they describe as the "feminine" atmosphere of Protestant and Catholic churches. The church's long services, frequent fasting, and focus on tradition are seen as both challenging and rewarding. Russian churches in particular hold a special appeal, the BBC noted earlier this year.

"It's so much harder than I thought it was going to be," said one convert, "but it speaks to me in a way that nothing else ever did." The growth of Orthodox Christianity in America is part of a broader trend among young people gravitating toward more intense or conservative expressions of faith. Some see these subcultures as a revival, pointing to recent data suggesting Christian affiliation in the US has stabilized after years of decline, thanks in part to young adults. Orthodox parishes have responded by expanding schools and considering new locations to accommodate demand.

The movement isn't without controversy. Some online communities associated with Orthodox converts have been criticized for promoting far-right politics, racism, and antisemitism. Church leaders say they try to integrate these "Orthobros" into parish life and distance them from extremist rhetoric, but critics argue the institution hasn't done enough to condemn hateful views. Despite the challenges, many converts say they're drawn to the faction's unchanging theology and practices. To wit, a longtime joke in Orthodox Christian circles: "How many Orthodox does it take to change a light bulb? Change? What's that?" Juicy Ecumenism, meanwhile, looks at the reverse trend involving Gen Z women, who are leaving their churches in droves.