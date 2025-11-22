UVA Shooter Hears Fate Over Football Players' Murder

A Virginia judge on Friday issued five life sentences, plus 23 years, to Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the former University of Virginia student who opened fire on a charter bus in November 2022, killing three UVA football players and wounding two other students, reports WTVR . Jones, 26, pleaded guilty last fall to three counts of first-degree murder and additional charges related to the attack, which took place as students were returning to campus from a class trip. Judge Cheryl Higgins said the sentence wasn't "vindictive" but the result of careful analysis, acknowledging Jones' "distortions in his perception" of reality, though she said that didn't interfere with understanding what he'd done.

She cited Jones' actions before and after the shooting, including texts about expecting a long prison term and his efforts to evade police, as evidence he knew what he was doing was wrong. Jones will be eligible to apply for parole at age 60. One of the survivors, football player Michael Hollins, said after the sentencing that "no amount of time ... in jail will repay or get those lives back," though he added feeling "just a little bit of peace knowing that the man that committed those crimes won't be hurting anyone else." Asked if he accepted Jones' apology, Hollins replied, "No comment." USA Today notes that Jones had himself been with the UVA football program, though he never actually registered any game time before leaving the team.

The sentencing followed emotional testimony from survivors and relatives of the victims, as well as arguments from prosecutors that the attack was premeditated and unprovoked. The defense, which had sought a 40-year sentence, cited Jones' abusive upbringing and mental health struggles. Jones, however, has said he didn't deserve anything less than a life sentence. He apologized in court to the families and said he hoped the verdict would be a step toward peace for all involved. "I'm so sorry," Jones said, per the AP. "I caused so much pain." He added to family members of those he'd shot: "I didn't know your sons. I didn't know your boys. And I wish I did."