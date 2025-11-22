Lifestyle | marriage High School Girls Are Way Less Interested in Marriage Percentage drops 22 points since 1993 By John Johnson Posted Nov 22, 2025 9:30 AM CST Copied (Getty/Evvrymmnt) Today's high school seniors appear to be less marriage-minded than their parents were at their age—particularly the girls. Highlights from newly released survey results from the Pew Research Center on the subject: In 2023, 67% of 12th graders said they'd likely get married, down from 80% in 1993. Another 24% didn't know, up from 16%, and 9% said they would not marry, up from 5%. Today's 12th-grade boys are more likely to say they want to marry than girls, 74% to 61%. That's a flip from 1993, when girls were at 83% and boys at 76%. Perhaps most striking about the stat is that while the boys' percentage hasn't changed much, the girls' percentage dropped 22 points. Fewer high school seniors predict they would stay married for life—51%, vs. 59% in 1993. Fewer also want to have kids: 48%, vs. 64% in 1993. Why the dip in the desire to marry among girls? A post at Cosmopolitan notes that one common explanation is that women continue to gain independence. "But many online also pose a more timely theory: The reason girls aren't dreaming of marriage is because they're socializing with young men who constantly consume digital content engineered to make them resent women." Whatever the reason, some conservatives aren't happy. "Something has gone terribly wrong," tweeted Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet. Read These Next MTG says she 'never fit in' in DC, and will resign in January. Trump: No, 'I'm not threatening death' to Democrats. This time, it wasn't a bird that hit a plane. White House addresses Trump's 'piggy' remark to reporter. Report an error