4 Shot at NC City's Christmas Tree Lighting

Four people were shot Friday evening at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina, according to officials. Three people were in critical condition and one in stable condition following the shooting in Concord, which is about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, according to a statement from the city, per the AP . Police are reviewing video footage of the event and speaking with witnesses, notes the city. They've asked anyone with videos or photos to share them with police.

Per WRAL, authorities believe this wasn't a random act of violence, but a shooting between individuals who were familiar with each other. Three have been charged—two of them among the injured. Both 18-year-old Nasir Ahmad Bostic and an unnamed juvenile are said to be in critical condition. Both are also charged, or are set to be charged, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury/intent to kill and inciting a riot, with an additional weapons discharge charge for the juvenile. The third suspect, 17-year-old Keyvyonn Rayshaund Bostic, who's being charged as an adult, wasn't injured and was arrested soon after the shooting.

Footage and images posted online show crowds of people fleeing, along with a street lined with emergency vehicles, per the AP. "I thought the fireworks went off," one local tells WRAL of the gunfire. The event was advertised as the city's 28th annual tree lighting ceremony and was expected to feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks, the film The Grinch, and fireworks, according to the city's website, the AP notes. "We are praying for the safety of our brave law enforcement officers, first responders, and everyone on the scene," US Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina said in a post on X. "A night of celebration for our community was interrupted by senseless violence, affecting everyone who was there," the city's police chief noted in a statement. Anyone with information should call 704-920-5027.