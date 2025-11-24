Texas Bus Driver, 95, Earns Guinness Bragging Rights

Raymond Hager has been driving city buses in Wichita Falls, Texas, for 30 years and counting. But the most remarkable part about his streak is that he didn't start until age 65. Yes, that makes Hager 95 years old, and Guinness World Records is suitable impressed. Earlier this year, it anointed him the world's oldest bus driver. His hometown also paid homage last week by declaring November 18 Raymond Hager Day, reports CW39.