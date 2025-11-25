Kohl's Jumps 42% as Wall Street Surges

A raft of mixed economic data on Tuesday left traders betting on a nearly 85% probability that the Fed will cut in December, according to data from CME Group. That's roughly the same as a day before and up sharply from the coin flip's chance that traders saw just a week ago. One of Thursday's reports said that shoppers bought less at US retailers in September than economists expected. Another said confidence among US consumers worsened by more than expected, a second signal that the economy could potentially use the help of lower interest rates.

A third report, meanwhile, said that inflation at the wholesale level was a touch worse in September than economists expected, but a closely tracked underlying trend was slightly better. That's important because lower interest rates can make inflation worse, and high inflation is the main deterrent that could keep the Fed from cutting rates.

After taking all the data together, economists suggested the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, could be leaning toward cutting rates on Dec. 10. The Fed has already cut rates twice this year in hopes of shoring up a slowing job market.

"Taking a pause on rate cuts would probably do more damage to sentiment than a cut would help," according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. "Powell doesn't need to be the Grinch that stole Christmas."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, several retailers leaped after delivering stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Abercrombie & Fitch soared 37.5% after the apparel seller reported a better profit than expected. It also raised the bottom end of its forecasted range for revenue and profit over the full year. Kohl's surged 42.3% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, when analysts were expecting a loss. Best Buy rose 5.3% after boosting its profit forecast for the full year following a better-than-expected third quarter, citing strength across computing, gaming and mobile phones. Dick's Sporting Goods erased an early drop of 4% to climb 0.2%.

Swings also continued in the artificial-intelligence industry. Alphabet rose another 1.5%, continuing a strong run on excitement about its recently released Gemini AI model. Some chip companies dropped sharply following a report from the Information that Meta Platforms is in talks to spend billions of dollars on AI chips from Alphabet instead of them. Nvidia sank 2.6% and Advanced Micro Devices dropped 4.1%. Chinese giant Alibaba, meanwhile, saw its stock that trades in the United States fall 2.3% after losing an early gain. It reported stronger revenue than analysts expected for the latest quarter thanks in part to the AI boom, but its overall profit fell short of forecasts.