Black Friday Isn't What It Used to Be

Black Friday bargains no longer tempt people to leave Thanksgiving tables for midnight mall runs. Brawls in store aisles over toys and TVs with limited-time discounts are spectacles of holidays past. Online shopping and retailers launching discounts weeks before the turkey feast have subdued that kind of fervor, the AP reports. But the sales event still has enough enthusiasts to make the day after Thanksgiving the one when US stores get the most shoppers coming in the door. For that reason, Black Friday still rules as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

This year's kickoff comes as consumer confidence in the US economy fell this month in the aftermath of the federal government shutdown, weak hiring, and stubborn inflation, according to a report The Conference Board issued Tuesday. Many retail executives have reported customers becoming more discerning and increasingly focused on deals while at the same time remaining willing to splash out for important occasions like the start of the school year and the winter holidays, creating a halo effect.