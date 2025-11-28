Moments After Swimming With Dolphins, She Was Dead

A Swiss man risked his life Thursday in a failed attempt to save his girlfriend from a shark attack off Australia's east coast, and nearly died himself. Authorities believe Lukas Schindler, 26, and 25-year-old Livia Muhlheim, both Swiss nationals, were attacked early Thursday while swimming near Kylies Beach, a remote site within Crowdy Bay National Park, about four hours north of Sydney, where the pair were camping. The site does not have lifeguard services, per the Guardian . Muhlheim was reportedly attacked shortly after a GoPro camera recorded her swimming with dolphins, per the Sydney Morning Herald . She was bitten multiple times and lost her left arm in the attack believed to have involved a bull shark at least 10 feet long.

Schindler, a qualified diving instructor and former first lieutenant in the Swiss Armed Forces, swam out to Muhlheim and tried to punch the shark, and was bitten twice in the process. Still, he managed to swim Muhlheim to shore and call for help. Muhlheim tragically died on the beach. Schindler's life was saved by a bystander on the beach who turned her swimwear into a makeshift tourniquet for his injured leg, a paramedic said, per the Guardian. He was then flown to a hospital. The couple had only arrived at the remote beach campsite on Wednesday evening, and awoke at first light to go for a swim, campers say. Authorities are reviewing GoPro footage but haven't said whether the attack was recorded. Drum lines and drones have been deployed in an effort to locate the shark.