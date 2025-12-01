Renegade Nuns Can Stay, as Long as They Log Off

Three Austrian nuns in their 80s who gained international attention after fleeing their care home to return to their former convent have been granted permission to stay—provided they stay off social media. The sisters identified as Bernadette, 88, Regina, 86, and Rita, 82, defied church authorities in September by sneaking back into the home where they lived for decades, the Goldenstein Castle in Elsbethen, reports the Guardian . Their story went viral, and they gained a devoted online following by sharing updates about their return to convent life.

Supported by former students and locals—who provided everything from food to a chairlift—the nuns have managed to live independently, despite church officials insisting they were too frail for such an arrangement. Their religious superior, Provost Markus Grasl, accused them of breaking their vows of obedience, a charge the sisters reject. Now, church officials say the sisters can remain at Goldenstein "until further notice," provided they stop all social media activity and accept a ban on outside visitors to the convent, among other restrictions.

The deal also says that if their health worsens, they'll go back to the nursing home. The nuns, however, are not yet fully on board with the offer, describing it as having the "character of a gagging effect," per the BBC. They said neither they nor their supporters were consulted about the deal, which they argue would strip them of legal protections and public support, and want to work out new terms.