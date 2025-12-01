The Best Cities for Remote Workers

For those souls who can work from anywhere they can pull in a WiFi signal, not every city is created equal for the remote worker. (Also, put some pants on). CoworkingCafe rated US cities with a population of at least 200,000 across four main metrics: Economy (cost of living, average rent, coworking prices, share of remote workers, etc.); connectivity (fiber coverage, public WiFi density); infrastructure (walkability, availability of entertainment, number of nearby airports). Without ado, the top 10 cities and their overall score:
- Atlanta, Georgia, 70.35
- Frisco, Texas, 66.39
- Boulder, Colorado, 66.25
- Cary, North Carolina, 63.97
- Sugar Land, Texas, 62.37
- Carmel, Indiana, 61.82
- Fishers, Indiana, 61.78
- Berkeley, California, 61.38
- Alexandria, Virginia, 61.27
- Denver, Colorado, 59.60
