The Best Cities for Remote Workers

Posted Dec 1, 2025 11:50 AM CST
A remote worker participates in a 3D Internet meeting with colleagues.   (Photo: Business Wire)

For those souls who can work from anywhere they can pull in a WiFi signal, not every city is created equal for the remote worker. (Also, put some pants on). CoworkingCafe rated US cities with a population of at least 200,000 across four main metrics: Economy (cost of living, average rent, coworking prices, share of remote workers, etc.); connectivity (fiber coverage, public WiFi density); infrastructure (walkability, availability of entertainment, number of nearby airports). Without ado, the top 10 cities and their overall score:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia, 70.35
  2. Frisco, Texas, 66.39
  3. Boulder, Colorado, 66.25
  4. Cary, North Carolina, 63.97
  5. Sugar Land, Texas, 62.37
  6. Carmel, Indiana, 61.82
  7. Fishers, Indiana, 61.78
  8. Berkeley, California, 61.38
  9. Alexandria, Virginia, 61.27
  10. Denver, Colorado, 59.60
