Albanese Marries in Office, a First for an Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made history over the weekend by becoming the first prime minister in the country's history to get married while in office. Albanese wed his partner, Jodie Haydon, in a private ceremony at the Lodge, his official residence in Canberra, on Saturday afternoon, just after the final parliamentary session of the year, the BBC reports. The event was kept under wraps until after the nuptials due to security concerns. The guest list was limited to 80, mostly close friends and family, including Haydon's parents and Albanese's son, Nathan, from a previous marriage, though a few of Albanese's Cabinet members were present.

The couple, who first met at a Melbourne business dinner in 2020, have been together since before Albanese became prime minister, with Haydon having appeared during his 2022 and 2025 election campaigns and at major events, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a state dinner hosted by Joe Biden. They got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, with the Labor leader's proposal taking place at the Lodge.

The couple's dog, Toto, served as ring bearer and the flower girl was Haydon's 5-year-old niece, Ella. The newlyweds walked down the aisle to Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)." Their first dance at the reception was to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," and custom beer cans featuring their engagement photo were served. Albanese is 62 and his wife 47. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that they will have a short honeymoon at an undisclosed location in Australia. Albanese said in June that they would have honeymooned for two months if he hadn't been reelected in May.