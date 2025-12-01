All Eyes on Putin as Talks Move to Russia

The diplomatic push to end the Russia-Ukraine war now shifts to Moscow, with US envoy Steve Witkoff expected to meet with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The meeting comes after US and Ukraine negotiators hammered out a revised plan over the weekend with enough promise to get Russia involved. The big question now is whether Putin will get on board:

A story at CNBC includes skepticism that Putin will agree to cede any territory in Ukraine or agree to other major compromises. "Russian information space voices continue to argue that the Kremlin will likely reject a ceasefire or any iteration of the US-proposed peace plan because the Kremlin views these efforts as inconsequential and as a hindrance to Russia's goals in Ukraine and globally," wrote analysts at the Institute for the Study of War over the weekend.