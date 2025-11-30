Rubio: US-Ukraine Talks Are Productive but Incomplete

US and Ukrainian officials completed roughly four hours of talks in Florida on Sunday aimed at finding an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Reaching an agreement will take longer, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters afterward, the AP reports. "It's not just about the terms that ends fighting," he said, while characterizing the session as productive. "It's about also the terms that set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity. ... I think we built on that today, but there's more work to be done."

Rubio, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, represented the American side in the talks, which took place days before Witkoff is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Ukraine sent a new chief negotiator, security council secretary Rustem Umerov, per Reuters. The previous top representative, Andriy Yermak, resigned Friday as President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff during an anti-corruption investigation. The delegations met at the Shell Bay Club, a golf and racket club developed by Witkoff in Hallandale Beach.

"US is hearing us," Umerov said Sunday; Trump and Vice President JD Vance have called Ukraine insufficiently appreciative of American aid. "US is supporting us. US is working beside us." In his address to the nation on Saturday night, Zelensky said the American side was "demonstrating a constructive approach." The Sunday night news program on Russian state television, Vesti Nedeli, presented a 15-minute report on details of the peace negotiations, per the New York Times, but didn't mention the talks in Florida.