GOP Lawmaker Wants Twin Brother to Replace Him

Republican US Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas announced Saturday that he will retire from Congress after his term ends in 2026 to focus on family. Nehls, a staunch supporter of President Trump who has sported his mug shot on a T-shirt, said he called Trump to inform him of his plans. "President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first," Nehls said in a post on X. Nehls added via social media that he was endorsing his twin brother to succeed him in Congress, the AP reports. Trever Nehls said on Facebook that he would run for the seat and "stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump."