Alleged DC Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

A man accused of shooting two National Guard troops near the White House pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and assault charges during his first appearance before a judge via video from a hospital bed. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who was also shot, faces charges stemming from the Nov. 26 shooting that killed Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and wounded Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a brief court hearing in Washington, DC, the AP reports.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive for what they describe as an ambush-style attack. A prosecutor, Ariel Dean, described the shooting as a "shocking crime" and said it appears that Lakanwal "traversed the city to some extent" before approaching the troops and shooting them. In a charging document released Tuesday, prosecutors said he screamed "Allahu Akbar" as he opened fire, CNN reports.