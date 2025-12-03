Los Angeles Tree Trimmer Dies in Horrific Accident

A tree trimmer in Los Angeles died Monday after falling 35 feet and becoming impaled on an iron fence, authorities say. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident in Canoga Park around 3:20pm, finding the man, said to be about 44, beyond medical help, per KTLA. Officials said he fell from a palm tree he was trimming and landed on a 10-foot iron fence. An LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team was tasked with recovering the body using a high-angle rope system.