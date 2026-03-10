Predatory Doctor Benefited From a Culture of Silence

A prominent gynecologist at Columbia University sexually abused hundreds of patients for years. How did Robert Hadden get away with it for so long? An external investigation commissioned by the university blames what the New York Times describes as its "institutional culture." Specifically, the university and affiliated New York-Presbyterian Hospital discouraged staff from reporting Hadden even as concerns surfaced, failed to adequately investigate reports that did make it through, and wasn't vigilant about requiring observers, or "chaperones," in sensitive examinations, per the Columbia Spectator . The report also says Hadden built a glowing professional reputation that helped shield him from criticism.

"We are clear about the institutional failures that allowed Hadden to exploit the system, abuse patients, and avoid detection for as long as he did," said Claire Shipman, acting president of Columbia, in a statement. In terms of immediate fallout, two officials who played a role in allowing Hadden to continue to see patients after concerns arose are stepping down: Mary D'Alton will leave her role as chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology, and Lee Goldman, former dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, is retiring. Hadden, who stopped practicing in 2012, first pleaded guilty in state court in 2016 in a deal that spared him prison but cost him his license; a later federal conviction brought a 20-year sentence.