Sabrina Carpenter Blasts White House Over Song in ICE Video

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter lashed out at the White House on Tuesday after her song "Juno" was used in an official video posted to X, NBC News reports. The video featured footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detaining people, set to the lyrics, "Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?" Carpenter (who playfully "arrests" celebrities attending her concerts while she's singing "Juno," CNN reports) did not appreciate the unauthorized use, calling the video "evil and disgusting" and telling the administration, "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson fired back using some of Carpenter's own lyrics, saying, "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" Asked for comment, Carpenter's team said the singer's posted response was all they had to say on the subject.

The Trump administration has faced repeated backlash for using music and other intellectual property in its social media posts without permission. Other recent examples include fellow singer Olivia Rodrigo demanding the White House stop using her music "to promote your racist, hateful propaganda" after "all-american b----" was similarly featured in a video of ICE agents detaining people, and rock band MGMT issuing a takedown request for the unauthorized use of its song "Little Dark Age" in what it referred to as a Department of Homeland Security "propaganda video." The White House also recently posted a video using a Taylor Swift song, but Swift has so far remained silent on the matter. (The secretary of defense is also under fire for his use of a beloved cartoon character in a meme.)