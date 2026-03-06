House Defeats Requiring Trump to Seek Congressional Approval

The House on Thursday rejected a bid to require President Trump to seek congressional authorization before taking further military action against Iran, leaving his latitude to wage war intact. The measure, offered under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, was defeated 219–212, CBS News reports. Four Democrats joined nearly all Republicans to oppose it, while only two Republicans voted in favor. The proposal would have instructed Trump to pull US forces from "unauthorized hostilities" involving Iran. Polling shows broad public skepticism about the strikes and concern over a prolonged Middle East engagement.

Some Republicans signaled that their position could change if the campaign drags on or if US ground forces are deployed. Several Democrats are backing a separate measure to force a drawdown of hostilities within 30 days of the Feb. 28 attack absent explicit approval. Democrats criticized the administration for what they described as shifting justifications for the Iran strikes. A similar attempt to limit Trump's military actions was rejected by the Senate on Wednesday. Like the Senate vote, the House approval would have been largely symbolic.

Some questioned the wisdom of forcing a vote, per the Hill, since a loss could be interpreted as authorizing Trump to continue the attacks on Iran. House Democratic leaders argued that it was important to reassert Congress' war powers authority included in the Constitution. They also liked the idea of lawmakers being put on the record on the strikes. House Speaker Mike Johnson argued the Iran operation is lawful, targeted, and does not amount to a formal war, warning approving such a resolution would "play into the hands of the enemy" and undermine national security.