Hegseth: This Is Not a 'Regime Change War'

The nation's top two military officials gave their first public briefing about the military operation in Iran, and both declined to put a specific timeline on how long it may last, reports the New York Times. (Earlier, President Trump suggested four to five weeks.) Highlights from the press conference with defense chief Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

Hegseth said the campaign had a "clear, devastating, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threats, destroy the navy, no nukes," reports NPR. He also blamed Iran for years of attacks on US interests. "We didn't start this war, but under President Trump we're finishing it," he said.

"This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change," Hegseth said, referring to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "And the world is better off for it."