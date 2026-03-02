Hegseth: This Is Not a 'Regime Change War'

Defense chief and top general brief the nation
Posted Mar 2, 2026 9:20 AM CST
Hegseth: 'We Didn't Start This War'
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The nation's top two military officials gave their first public briefing about the military operation in Iran, and both declined to put a specific timeline on how long it may last, reports the New York Times. (Earlier, President Trump suggested four to five weeks.) Highlights from the press conference with defense chief Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

  • Hegseth said the campaign had a "clear, devastating, decisive mission" to "destroy the missile threats, destroy the navy, no nukes," reports NPR. He also blamed Iran for years of attacks on US interests. "We didn't start this war, but under President Trump we're finishing it," he said.
  • "This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change," Hegseth said, referring to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "And the world is better off for it."

  • Caine said the campaign in Iran "will be difficult and gritty work," adding: "We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize losses." So far, four US service members have been killed, per the Washington Post. Caine said more US troops were on their way to the region.
  • Hegseth bristled at the suggestion of the US getting stuck in a prolonged conflict. "This is not Iraq," he said, per the AP. "This is not endless." He also ridiculed a question about whether the US had ground troops in Iran. "Why in the world would we tell you, you, the enemy, anybody, what we will or will not do in pursuit of an objective?"

