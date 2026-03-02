Panel Releases Videos of Clintons' Epstein Testimony

House Republicans just put four-plus hours of Clinton testimony on the internet—twice. The House Oversight Committee on Monday released video of closed-door depositions with Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, conducted last week as part of its inquiry into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and convicted trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Each video runs roughly 4½ hours. Hillary Clinton testified Thursday; Bill Clinton appeared Friday. Transcripts will be posted later after review by the Clintons and other parties, NBC News reports.

The committee, controlled by Republicans, is examining Epstein's network and any potential institutional failures around his prosecution and death. Neither Clinton has been accused of a crime in connection with Epstein. Bill Clinton has previously acknowledged using Epstein's private jet for Clinton Foundation travel in the early 2000s, before Epstein faced criminal charges. Hillary Clinton has said she doesn't recall meeting Epstein, though she has described Maxwell—now serving 20 years for sex trafficking—as an acquaintance. In a statement on X after his testimony, Bill Clinton said that his "brief acquaintance" with Epstein ended years before Epstein's crimes became public and that he "never witnessed" anything that hinted at what was happening.

The former president said he provided "the little I do know" about Epstein in hopes of helping prevent abuses in the future. He told the panel if he'd "had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself," per the Hill. President Trump has said: "I'm not an email person myself. I don't believe in it." His predecessor said something similar in his testimony when asked whether he'd sent an email to Maxwell, per the BBC. The answer was no, and Clinton added that he recalls only sending email twice in his life.