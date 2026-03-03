Correspondents Dinner Will Be Different This Year

President Trump plans to end his yearslong absence from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and attend this year's event, scheduled for April 25. In a post Monday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would go "in honor of our Nation's 250th Birthday" because, he claimed, journalists now acknowledge him as "one of the Greatest Presidents" and the "G.O.A.T." He wrote that he intends to help make the dinner the "greatest" and "most spectacular" of its kind, the Hill reports. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt amplified the announcement by reposting it on X, adding, "Will be fun!"