Georgia May Revoke Licenses of Teens Who Skip School

Georgia teens who repeatedly skip school might have to forfeit their driver's license or learner's permit, reports WSB-TV. The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly approved the "Every Day Counts Act," which would let the state revoke driving privileges for 15- to 17-year-olds labeled "chronically unexcused"—meaning five unexplained absences in the first 50 days of school or 10% of days after that point. The measure, which passed by a vote of 46-1, now goes to the state House, per the Savannah Morning News.
Such students would also be barred from school activities including sports, band, chorus, and drama. Supporters frame the bill as a data-driven response to truancy, and say the penalties would be a last resort if flagged students fail to improve attendance. If enacted, the legislation would require the Department of Education and the Department of Driver Services to create a joint system for tracking attendance and managing licensing, and would push school districts to adopt new attendance policies.