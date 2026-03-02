Georgia May Revoke Licenses of Teens Who Skip School

Georgia teens who repeatedly skip school might have to forfeit their driver's license or learner's permit, reports WSB-TV. The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly approved the "Every Day Counts Act," which would let the state revoke driving privileges for 15- to 17-year-olds labeled "chronically unexcused"—meaning five unexplained absences in the first 50 days of school or 10% of days after that point. The measure, which passed by a vote of 46-1, now goes to the state House, per the Savannah Morning News.