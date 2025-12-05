The Words and Names You've Been Saying Wrong All Year

From the election of Zohran Mamdani to the intrigue surrounding the jewel heist at the Louvre, keeping up with this year's news left some Americans struggling with pronunciations, per the AP. The language-learning company Babbel and the Captioning Group closed-captioning company on Thursday released a list of the words that news anchors, politicians, and other public figures in the US struggled with the most this year, giving an overview of the people and topics that had Americans talking. Babbel said Mamdani's name—pronounced zoh-RAHN mam-DAH-nee—was most commonly mangled when people swapped the "M" and "N" in his last name. Other words and names on the list, per the AP and Euronews: