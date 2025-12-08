3-Year-Old Player Makes Chess History

A 3-year-old chess player from India has become the youngest in history to receive an official ranking from the International Chess Federation (FIDE). To receive a ranking, a player must win a match against at least one FIDE-ranked player, or score points against at least five rated opponents, per the Guardian and New York Times. Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha of India defeated five of eight rated opponents to receive his rating at the age of three years, seven months, and 20 days, the Times reports.