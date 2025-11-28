Airbus Orders Urgent Recall for Many of Its A320 Models

Airbus has announced an urgent software recall affecting a large portion of its A320 line of aircraft, a month after at least 15 passengers were hurt when a JetBlue flight inexplicably lost altitude . The company is requiring airlines to implement the software change before the aircraft's next routine flight, the Guardian reports. The fix could result in some flight delays as US travelers return home from the Thanksgiving holiday, per the AP . The JetBlue flight, which required an emergency landing, is under investigation by the FAA.

According to Airbus, the issue is related to solar radiation interfering with critical flight control data. Industry sources say about two-thirds of the affected jets will need only a temporary software downgrade, which will ground them for a short period, per the Guardian. However, hundreds of aircraft may require hardware replacements, potentially leading to longer delays. Airline maintenance facilities are already stretched thin due to ongoing engine repairs and inspections on other Airbus jets. Major airlines have started responding to the recall. American Airlines reported that 340 of its 480 A320s need the fix, with most expected to be completed within two days.

Wizz Air, Lufthansa, and Air India also anticipate some delays and cancellations, while United Airlines stated it is not affected. British Airways expects minimal impact, and EasyJet has warned customers of possible disruptions. There are approximately 11,300 A320-family aircraft in service worldwide. The recall is one of the largest in Airbus history and follows the model's recent milestone of becoming the most-delivered jetliner, surpassing the Boeing 737.