Woman Vanishes After Cruise Stop on Island

A 55-year-old American woman has vanished on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin after failing to reboard a Holland America cruise ship, and investigators are now asking the public for help. Authorities say Ann Evans "disembarked the bus in Marigot" during an organized island tour on Nov. 20 but "did not return to the bus or to the cruise vessel," which was docked in Port St. Maarten.

Police on both the French and Dutch sides of the island were alerted, and People reports new details on the case emerged Thursday via this update posted by police: "Based on information gathered during the investigation, KPSM has reason to believe that a female matching Ms. Evans' description checked into a hotel on the French side of the island using her passport. She has also reportedly been seen in the surrounding area of that establishment." As of now, Fox News reports that police say it's unclear whether Evans is in danger or simply does not want to be found.