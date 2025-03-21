Fire Shuts Down One of World's Busiest Airports

Britain's Heathrow Airport was closed for the day Friday after a fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at Europe's busiest travel hub. At least 1,350 flights to and from the London airport were affected, including several from US cities that were canceled, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said. Several jets were diverted to Gatwick Airport outside London, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and Ireland's Shannon Airport, tracking services showed.

Global travel was snarled by a fire at a local electrical substation that broke out Thursday night, the New York Times reports. The London Fire Brigade sent around 70 firefighters to the scene after a transformer at the substation caught fire, sending flames soaring into the sky. Authorities said the fire was brought under control around 9am local time.

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow" for the full day, the airport said. "We expect significant disruption over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens."