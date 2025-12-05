Virginia Firm Wins Contract to Modernize Air Traffic Control

The Trump administration has awarded Peraton, a Virginia-based security and technology company, the prime contract to lead a sweeping overhaul of the nation's air traffic control system. The modernization effort, first championed by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after a midair collision in Washington, DC, killed 64 people in January, aims to replace decades-old infrastructure with new telecommunications, radar, and digital command systems by the end of 2028, Politico reports.

Peraton, which beat out a joint bid from Parsons Corp. and IBM, will work alongside the Federal Aviation Administration to accelerate the transition from copper wires to fiber, satellite, and wireless networks, and to establish a digital operations hub. The Department of Transportation, which described Peraton as the "Prime Integrator" in a news release, said the contract includes both incentives for efficiency and penalties for delays or poor work. The department said it has already converted about a third of its copper wire infrastructure, and Peraton will focus on finishing that work and setting up a new digital command center. The project will start with a $12.5 billion injection from Congress, but the administration is seeking an additional $20 billion to finish the job.

The project faces significant challenges including the risk of delays and cost overruns, which plagued the FAA's previous NextGen modernization effort, which began more than 20 years ago. The president and CEO of Airlines for America, Chris Sununu, welcomed the decision, saying it's overdue. "It is past time to eradicate antiquated floppy disks, copper wires and paper strips and replace them with smarter, more efficient 21st-century equipment and technology," he said. A 2023 report found that many air traffic control facilities were in bad shape, with leaking roofs and outdated radar systems, reports Reuters. A separate report last year found that 51 of the FAA's 138 air traffic control telecoms systems were unsustainable.