Trump to Air Traffic Controllers: Return to Work 'NOW'

President Trump issued a blunt directive to air traffic controllers on Monday, demanding they return to work as flight cancellations and delays mounted across the country . Trump's message, delivered via social media, warned of pay cuts for those who stay home and floated the idea of a $10,000 bonus for controllers who haven't taken time off during the government shutdown—though he offered no details on how such a bonus would be distributed, ABC News reports.

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU," Trump wrote. "You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!"

"To our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU — I won't be able to send your money fast enough!" Trump wrote. "To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY."

The travel disruption is sweeping: Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled Monday, with over 6,000 more delayed, according to FlightAware. The chaos is tied to the ongoing government shutdown, with the FAA slashing capacity at 40 major airports due to staffing shortages. The FAA said last week that 20% to 40% of controllers were absent at major airports last week, with some unable to come in because of second jobs or child care responsibilities, Reuters reports. They have been unpaid for almost a month.

At a press conference Monday, air traffic controller union President Nick Daniels said controllers have been showing up throughout the shutdown, which is the longest in US history, and deserve to be paid. Daniels cautioned that air traffic controllers shouldn't be used as political pawns and noted that the fallout from the shutdown won't be resolved immediately, even if the government reopens. Officials say it's not clear how Trump would pay for the bonuses, or how he could dock controllers' pay under their union contract, reports Reuters.