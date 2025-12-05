Sports | 2026 World Cup USA Avoids a 'Group of Death' in World Cup Soccer team's schedule is set for next year By John Johnson Posted Dec 5, 2025 2:38 PM CST Copied Fan waves American flag in support of the United States against Australia in the second half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The draw for the 2026 World Cup is complete, and Team USA didn't fare too badly. NBC News sees two "Groups of Death," and the Americans avoided both of them. The soccer tournament—with a record 48 teams—begins in June. Team USA is ranked 14th in the world and will play Paraguay (39th) on June 12 in Inglewood, California; then Australia (26th) on June 19 in Seattle. Their next game is June 25 against an opponent yet to be determined, per ESPN. The fourth team in Group D will be either Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, with a future playoff to determine who gets in. NBC sees the "Groups of Death" as Group C, with Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland; and Group I, with France, Senegal, and Norway. See the full groups at USA Today. President Trump attended Friday's draw, where he received the inaugural Peace Prize from FIFA, the sport's governing body. Canada and Mexico also are hosting next year's games. Read These Next Bodies found at lifetime felon's former home. The Amazon-USPS partnership could soon be coming to a close. Gene Simmons says Congress has to fix the radio business model. Pamela Anderson would rather not be known as Pamela Anderson. Report an error