USA Avoids a 'Group of Death' in World Cup

The draw for the 2026 World Cup is complete, and Team USA didn't fare too badly. NBC News sees two "Groups of Death," and the Americans avoided both of them. The soccer tournament—with a record 48 teams—begins in June.

Team USA is ranked 14th in the world and will play Paraguay (39th) on June 12 in Inglewood, California; then Australia (26th) on June 19 in Seattle. Their next game is June 25 against an opponent yet to be determined, per ESPN.

The fourth team in Group D will be either Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, with a future playoff to determine who gets in.