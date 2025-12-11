50-Plus Babies Sickened in Botulism Outbreak

Federal health officials on Wednesday expanded an outbreak of infant botulism tied to recalled ByHeart baby formula to include all illnesses reported since the company began production in March 2022. The US Food and Drug Administration said investigators "cannot rule out the possibility that contamination might have affected all ByHeart formula products" ever made, per the AP.

The outbreak now includes at least 51 infants in 19 states. The new case definition includes "any infant with botulism who was exposed to ByHeart formula at any time since the product's release," according to the CDC. The most recent illness was reported on Dec. 1. No deaths have been reported in the outbreak, announced Nov. 8.