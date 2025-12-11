Michigan Ousts Head Coach Over Staff Relationship

The University of Michigan has abruptly fired its head football coach, Sherrone Moore, citing an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member. The university announced the decision on Wednesday, saying the move was effective immediately and "with cause," following an internal investigation that found Moore violated school policy, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Athletic director Warde Manuel stated the university has "zero tolerance" for such conduct. No further details about the relationship or the staff member involved have been released. Biff Poggi, who served as interim coach during Moore's suspension earlier this year over a sign-stealing scandal, has once again been named interim head coach. Moore, 39, signed a five-year contract last year with a base annual salary of $5.5 million, the AP reports. Since he was fired for cause, Michigan won't have to buy out the remaining years on the contract.

Moore, who was promoted to head coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record over two seasons. He was on staff at Michigan since 2018, working his way up from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator before taking the top job, the Free Press reports. Michigan finished the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record and is slated to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl.