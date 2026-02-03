Snoop Dogg Mourns Death of 10-Month-Old Granddaughter

Snoop Dogg is keeping his public comments brief but his support visible after the death of his 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux. Over the weekend, the rapper posted an Instagram photo with his daughter, 26-year-old Cori Broadus, and his sons Corde and Cordell, adding only a heart and prayer hands emoji, NBC News reports. The family snapshot appeared after Broadus shared that her daughter had died, writing in a now-deleted Instagram Story that has been widely recirculated: "Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi ??"

Codi was born in February 2025 at just 25 weeks, after Broadus developed HELLP syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication related to pre-eclampsia that affects the liver and blood. Broadus delivered via C-section and chronicled Codi's long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, where the baby spent 10 months before being discharged. "She's home," Broadus wrote in a post three weeks ago, thanking followers for "every prayer, every message, every ounce of love."

In recent days, Broadus, Snoop Dogg's youngest child and only daughter, has described her grief in a series of posts, including one saying, "You were supposed to bury me ... not me bury you Codi" and another reading, "waiting for someone to tell me to wake up and this is just a bad dream." She and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, had previously documented what he called the "rollercoaster of emotions" of life as NICU parents. Deuce has also spoken of his grief on Instagram, People reports. "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you," he wrote.

