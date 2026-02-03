Kelly Clarkson Ready to Move Onto Her 'Next Chapter'

Daytime TV is losing a big voice: Kelly Clarkson is shutting down her talk show after its seventh season wraps this fall. The decision was hers, she said in a social media post , explaining that stepping away from a daily schedule will let her put her two children first "for this next chapter of our lives," per Variety . The move follows the 2025 death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, who was the father of her kids.

Production on Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show will go on as scheduled, with final episodes airing later this year and a slate of yet-to-be-named guest hosts. Launched in 2019, the show mixed celebrity interviews, "everyday" guests, and its signature "Kellyoke" cover performances, racking up 24 Daytime Emmys, including four straight wins for both talk show and host.

People notes other honors the show has won during its run, including from the People's Choice Awards, the Gracie Awards, and the Webby Awards, as well as a slew of nominations from others. In her statement, the former American Idol star stressed this is "not an easy decision" and "isn't goodbye," saying she'll keep making music and perform occasionally, and may still pop up on The Voice. NBC executives praised her warmth and the show's impact, calling its seven-season run "a legacy to be proud of," per Variety.