Police: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Likely Abducted

Authorities in Arizona say they are treating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother as a likely abduction from inside her home, People reports. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen when one of her kids dropped her off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson around 9:45pm on Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, a friend alerted one of her adult children, and she was reported missing that day around 11am. "We have an 84-year-old woman who went to bed Saturday night and come Sunday morning, she's gone," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night."