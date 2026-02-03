Police: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Likely Abducted

Authorities in Arizona say they are treating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother as a likely abduction from inside her home, People reports. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen when one of her kids dropped her off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson around 9:45pm on Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. When she didn't show up for church the next morning, a friend alerted one of her adult children, and she was reported missing that day around 11am. "We have an 84-year-old woman who went to bed Saturday night and come Sunday morning, she's gone," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday. "At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night."
Nanos said Nancy Guthrie's home is now being investigated as a "crime scene," not a "search mission," adding that "biological DNA type evidence" has been taken from the scene and is being processed at law enforcement labs. Home security footage is also being reviewed. Nanos said Guthrie's physical mobility is "quite limited," but mentally she's "sharp as a tack" with "all her wits about her." He said she wouldn't have been able to make it 50 yards without assistance, meaning she didn't simply wander off, USA Today reports. Savannah Guthrie, 54, was absent from NBC's Today on Monday as news of her mother's disappearance was announced on air by co-anchor Craig Melvin. In a statement read on the program, she urged anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. Nanos stressed that without her medication, Nancy Guthrie's life is in danger, the AP reports.