Steven Spielberg Is 22nd Member of an Elite Club

Steven Spielberg can now add Grammy winner to his resume—and with it, the rare EGOT title. The director earned his first Grammy on Sunday for producing Music by John Williams , the Laurent Bouzereau documentary, which took the trophy for best music film during the awards' pre-telecast ceremony, per the Hollywood Reporter . The win (coming off the filmmaker's first Grammy nomination) gives Spielberg the full set of major entertainment prizes: he already had four Emmys (including for Band of Brothers), a Tony (for producing A Strange Loop), and three Oscars.

In a statement, Spielberg thanked Recording Academy voters and said recognition for the documentary "means the world" to him and his Amblin team, adding that it affirms what he has known for decades: that composer John Williams' cultural and musical impact is "immeasurable" and his legacy "unrivaled." Williams wrote the music for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jaws, Schindler's List, and more iconic films.

Spielberg is just the 22nd person to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, per AFP, joining an elite club that includes Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. He may not be done collecting major hardware this year, either: he's a producer on Hamnet, a best picture contender at the Oscars, set for March 15. Spielberg has two Oscar wins for best director (Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan), and one for best picture (Schindler's List).