Molly Ringwald: Let's Not Remake John Hughes Movies

Molly Ringwald made her name starring in classic John Hughes movies from the 1980s, but she doesn't think modern reboots are in order. "Well, they can't be [remade] because they can't be made without the permission of [the late] John Hughes, and he didn't want the films to be remade," Ringwald told People at the Sundance premiere of her new film Run Amok . "And I don't think that they should be really." She didn't elaborate on that, but the 57-year-old has previously written about how the films haven't aged well in some respects, namely in regard to gender stereotypes, sexual objectification, and misogyny.

"It's hard for me to understand how John was able to write with so much sensitivity, and also have such a glaring blind spot," she wrote in the New Yorker. Ringwald became an '80s icon through Hughes titles like The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles. If any were to be remade, she tells People that Breakfast Club is probably the best contender. "I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation's issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time," she says.

Her latest project returns her to the world of adolescents. Run Amok, an indie dark comedy, follows a high-achieving teen who stages a musical about a school shooting that happened a decade earlier, per the Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like I'm very much in touch with this generation, and they deal with completely different issues than my generation dealt with," says Ringwald, who has two 16-year-old children and a 22-year-old. "And so I think that this film is really great in that it's from the teenager's point of view, not unlike the films that I made."