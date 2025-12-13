Suit Demands Fulton County Turn Over 2020 Data to DOJ

The Justice Department is taking Fulton County, Georgia, to court over 2020 election records, even as President Trump continues to insist, without credible evidence, that the race was stolen from him. In a lawsuit filed Friday, the department says it needs to review whether Georgia complied with federal election law and is demanding Fulton County turn over all used and voided ballots, ballot stubs, signature envelopes, and related digital files from the general election. County officials previously told federal lawyers the materials are sealed and can't be released without a judge's approval, the Washington Post reports.

Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the DOJ's civil rights division, said states have a duty to prevent "vote dilution" and warned that the department will act if they refuse to follow federal election rules. The move keeps the spotlight on Georgia, a longtime target of Trump's efforts to undermine his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, the first Democrat in decades to carry the state. Trump then made his January 2021 call pressing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes. A sweeping racketeering case over those efforts, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, collapsed this year after a new prosecutor said there was no realistic way to force a sitting president to stand trial in Georgia.

Trump then promised online to "hold responsible" those behind what he called a "Witch Hunt." The Justice Department on Friday also sued Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada for refusing to provide statewide voter registration lists, citing the Civil Rights Act of 1960. Many states release their rolls to government agencies without including private personal data, per Politico.