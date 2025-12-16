Sinners , Wicked: For Good Advance in Oscars Shortlists

Ryan Coogler's bluesy vampire thriller Sinners, the big screen musical Wicked: For Good and the Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters are all a step closer to an Oscar nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released shortlists for 12 categories Tuesday, including for best song, score, international and documentary film, cinematography, and this year's new prize, casting, the AP reports.

Sinners and Wicked: For Good received the most shortlist mentions with eight each, including makeup and hair, sound, visual effects, score, casting, and cinematography. Both have two original songs advancing as well. For Wicked it's Stephen Schwartz's "The Girl in the Bubble" and "No Place Like Home." For Sinners, it's Ludwig Göransson, Miles Caton, and Alice Smith's "Last Time (I Seen the Sun)," and Göransson and Raphael Saadiq's "I Lied to You."