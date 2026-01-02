Satellites Reveal Sinking High-Risk Dams Across US

A new look from space is raising fresh questions about some of America's biggest dams. Virginia Tech researchers who used data from European weather satellites say they've detected subtle sinking at dozens of high-risk hydropower dams across the United States, including one in Texas that later triggered a "potential failure watch," the Washington Post reports.

Geophysicist Mohammad Khorrami told colleagues at a December scientific meeting that satellite data show part of Livingston Dam, north of Houston, has been settling about 8 millimeters a year. The structure is already rated "high hazard potential," meaning a failure could cause deaths and major damage, and is now listed in "unsatisfactory" condition in the National Inventory of Dams. After heavy rains last summer eroded parts of the dam, its owner, the Trinity River Authority, issued a failure watch.