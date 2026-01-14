PBS Dumps News Shows: 'This Is Not a Temporary Decision'

PBS will premiere separate programs on science and foreign affairs next weekend after shutting the doors on its Saturday and Sunday breaking newscasts because of the federal government's $1.1 billion cut in funding to public broadcasting. PBS News Weekend signed off Sunday, "at least for the foreseeable future," anchor John Yang said, per the AP . The weekend sister of PBS NewsHour began broadcasting in 2013 from New York before moving to Washington in 2022. Starting Saturday, PBS will air the weekly show Horizons on science and technology issues. The new show Compass Points, meanwhile, will focus on foreign affairs on Sundays.

Both programs will be taped in advance during the week, enabling PBS to save money by cutting back on weekend staff, says Sara Just, senior executive producer for NewsHour. The weekend newscast averaged 827,000 viewers per show, roughly 1 million less than what NewsHour gets during the week, according to Nielsen.

During Sunday's finale, highlights aired by PBS illustrated important news stories that broke on the weekends, including Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023, the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in the summer of 2024, and Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race just days later. Asked if the weekend newscasts could return if a future government restores funding to PBS, Just says, "I never say never, but this is not a temporary decision." Also in response to funding cuts, PBS shut down a bureau in Arizona that had enabled NewsHour to update its broadcasts for West Coast viewers.

Just cautions against interpreting the moves as an indication the weekday newscast is in any danger. Through TikTok and YouTube, the broadcast is seeing more exposure, she notes. "I don't see that program at risk in the near future," she says. Both Horizons and Compass Points will be 30-minute broadcasts. William Brangham will host Horizons, which will focus on a single topic each week, such as artificial intelligence, climate science, or medical advances. Each episode of Compass Points, with Nick Schifrin as host, will also concentrate on one topic, PBS says.