Portland Officer Reassigned Over Comments on Renee Good

A Portland police officer has been reassigned after video surfaced of him appearing to justify the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by a federal immigration agent. Police Bureau Chief Robert Day said the department is reviewing a complaint over the officer's comments regarding the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis last week. In a statement to USA Today , Day said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, has been "assigned to other duties" while the investigation proceeds.

The roughly 90-second TikTok clip shows an officer in a helmet and "Oregon Police" vest speaking with bystanders. A woman heard on the video says, "Renee Nicole Good, you would shoot her too?" The officer replies, "If she drove a car on me? Yes," later adding that "sometimes criminals get shot" and that criminals "absolutely" get shot when they're "breaking the law" and endangering officers. He repeats that he would have fired at Good "if she drove a car on me," as people off camera tell him he is "speaking for" the city's police bureau. The officer does not say whether he's watched video of Good's shooting, OPB reports. In another, longer video, the officer turns down a colleague's offer for him to take a break.

Good's killing has drawn scrutiny amid a broader backlash to federal operations in several Democratic-led cities. The day after her death, federal agents shot two people in Portland, one of the cities where President Trump deployed National Guard troops in 2025 before announcing plans in December to pull back from Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called Good's death "tragic and preventable" and a "horrific example" of federal overreach, while saying residents "need to know their local leaders and law enforcement are on their side." Wilson said he has confidence in the city's police bureau and in Day, KATU reports.

Day, noting that "tensions are high at this time," said the bureau's priority is maintaining public trust and ensuring officers meet "professional standards" in their conduct and communication. Legal experts say government employers, including police departments, may limit what employees say while on duty without violating the First Amendment.