Bipartisan Bill Targets Tricky Subscription Cancellations

Americans who sign up for a "free trial" and then forget about it, incurring unwanted charges after that trial ends, may soon get some backup from Congress. Rep. Mark Takano, a California Democrat, and Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican, are reviving the Unsubscribe Act on Tuesday, a bill that would force companies to make quitting a subscription simpler. It's Takano's latest run at the idea since 2017, but the first time a Republican has joined him in the House. "Canceling a subscription should be just as easy as signing up for one," Takano tells the Guardian .

The push comes after a federal court in July tossed the Federal Trade Commission's "click to cancel" rule on procedural grounds, saying the agency hadn't done a required economic analysis. The ruling didn't weigh in on whether the protection itself was sound, and the FTC is now quietly gathering public input on reviving the rule. In the meantime, Takano's bill aims to write similar protections into law: Companies would need explicit permission before charging after a free or discounted trial; wouldn't be able to set up cancellation mazes more complicated than enrollment; couldn't automatically enroll people in new contracts without consent; and would have to send periodic reminders about charges and how to stop them.

Surveys suggest there's real money at stake. One analysis estimates the average US household wastes roughly $127 a year on unused subscriptions; a CNET survey pegs it even higher, at about $204, with Gen Z paying around $276 as they juggle streaming services, apps, and online memberships. "With two or three subscriptions, some people can easily lose over $1,000 a year," Takano says, arguing that companies design things that way on purpose, because they know a share of customers will miss trial deadlines or give up mid-cancellation when faced with requirements like mailing a physical letter.

The measure already has support from consumer groups, including the Consumer Federation of America, but industry is pushing back. Cable and telecom lobbyists have argued the FTC's approach would confuse and hurt customers; the US Chamber of Commerce helped lead the court challenge that sidelined the original rule. A bipartisan Senate version, sponsored by Brian Schatz and John Kennedy, has been on the table since 2021. In the meantime, ConsumerAffairs has tips on what to do if you find yourself stuck with unwanted subscriptions.