Costa Rica Says It Uncovered Assassination Plot

Costa Rica's national security chief on Tuesday revealed details of an alleged plot to assassinate President Rodrigo Chaves ahead of presidential and legislative elections. Jorge Torres, director of the Intelligence and National Security Directorate, told journalists about the plot allegations as he prepared to file a formal complaint at the public prosecutor's office, the AP reports. "What we received is confidential information that I would like to put on record in the complaint. I don't want to go into detail, but I would simply like to tell you that it concerns the life of the president of the Republic," Torres told local media.

Torres said a call was received from a woman who reported a supposed plot against Chaves, adding a payment had been made to a hitman. Torres also reported that security was being reinforced for the conservative populist leader, who has sought to present himself as a politician who is tough-on-crime. Torres spoke as El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who has gained fame for his controversial security crackdown, was scheduled to visit the country.

On Wednesday, Chaves is scheduled to lay the cornerstone of a new "mega-prison" that Costa Rica plans to build, modeled on a facility built by Bukele. Costa Rica will hold presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 1. While Chaves is ineligible to run for reelection, the ruling party's Laura Fernández is among the presidential candidates.