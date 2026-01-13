It Ends With Us Author Reveals Stress-Related Cancer

Colleen Hoover has more than a new book release to celebrate this week. The best-selling author of It Ends With Us informed fans on Monday that she's in the final stretch of radiation treatment for cancer. "Second to last day of radiation!" she wrote in an Instagram Story post , sharing a photo of herself in a teal hospital gown. Hoover, who underwent surgery in October, didn't specify what type of cancer she's being treated for or how long she's been undergoing care, but she praised her medical team at Texas Oncology, saying she "highly" recommends them while adding she hopes followers never need such treatment, per NBC News .

In a Facebook post, she noted the undisclosed cancer is often caused by HPV, "excessive hormones," and family genes, though in her case, the cause was likely due to "lack of exercise, poor diet and stress," per Today. The disclosure landed as her latest novel, Woman Down, hit shelves Tuesday. The thriller centers on a blocked writer holed up at a remote lakeside cabin whose creativity returns after a detective arrives with unsettling news.

Hoover, who has authored two dozen books across romance, suspense, and young adult fiction, remains one of publishing's most bankable names, though that comes with added stress. She previously described a "circus" surrounding the 2024 It Ends With Us film adaptation following star Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni, headed to trial this year. The book was inspired by an abusive relationship involving Hoover's mother "and now it gives us PTSD to think about it," Hoover told Elle last year. Another Hoover title, Reminders of Him, is slated to reach theaters in March.